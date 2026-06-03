Russell Wilson Retires From NFL After Landing CBS Job

Russell Wilson is retiring -- the superstar quarterback penned an emotional goodbye to the NFL ... although he won't be going too far from the sport.

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The Super Bowl champion made the move official on Wednesday ... days after he inked a deal with CBS Sports as an analyst.

In his retirement post, Wilson reflected on his love for football ... and how his passion turned into obsession.

Wilson said the sport taught him countless valuable lessons and shaped him into the man he is today ... and gave him a new family through his teammates.

The 37-year-old also shouted out his former coach, Pete Carroll ... thanking him for taking a chance on him back in 2012, when the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the third round --even though most experts believed he was too small at 5'11" to thrive in the NFL.

Boy, did he prove them wrong.

Wilson gave a sincere thank you note to the Seattle Children's Hospital as well ... calling every kid he interacted with a real inspiration for him.

Not only is he a champion, but Wilson was the Walter Payton Man of the Year, a 10-time Pro Bowler, second-team All-Pro selection, and led the league in touchdowns in 2017.

Wilson played for the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants over the course of his 14-year career ... racking up nearly 47,000 yards and 353 touchdowns.

He made sure to also thank his wife, Ciara ... calling her his best friend and admitting none of it would feel as sweet without her.