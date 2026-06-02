Aaron Donald Pondering Rams Return After Myles Garrett Trade, Pat McAfee Says

Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett being teammates isn't all that far-fetched -- the retired NFL superstar just told Pat McAfee he's at least "thinking" about running it back with the Los Angeles Rams after Monday's blockbuster trade.

The former punter shot Donald a text on Tuesday's show ... and his response is quite interesting due to all the speculation surrounding a potential comeback.

I reached out to @AaronDonald97 this morning..



According to source(s) it for sure got him thinking..



He said he's 35 and he's gotta see if that fire can light backup..



Aaron Donald and Myles Garret playing together with the Rams would be INSANE #PMSLive https://t.co/u6ioUwWsHL pic.twitter.com/6Ikj8vlFe2 @PatMcAfeeShow

According to McAfee, AD said the Garrett addition "for sure got me thinking" about a return ... but added he's 35 and two years removed from the game, so he'd have to "see if that fire can light back up."

It's definitely not a "no" ... and that's enough to get Rams fans salivating.

Having Garrett and Donald would be bonkers -- AD won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned eight first-team All-Pro nods and secured a Super Bowl before retiring in March 2024.

30-year-old Garrett, on the other hand, has two DPOY trophies, five first-team All-Pro selections, the single-season sack record ... and no Super Bowls -- yet.

McAfee did note Donald included some laughing responses ... so stay tuned to see if any clarification is provided. It's worth noting Donald does NOT have a retirement bod. He looks ready to go.