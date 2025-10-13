Aaron Donald Has Olympic Shot Put Potential, Discus Champ Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Donald might be retired from the NFL, but a discus-throwing champ is convinced the dude could still have an elite career in track and field.

TMZ Sports caught up with Reggie Jagers -- who hurled the disc for the red, white and blue during the 2020 Tokyo Games -- out at LAX this month ... and he said he's sure Donald could throw shot put at the 2028 Olympics in L.A. if he put his mind to it.

Jagers told us there's not much technique involved ... and given the brute strength and cash for training that Donald possesses, it wouldn't shock him one bit to see the former Ram have success in the event.

In fact, Jagers said he'd be down to help prep Donald ... sending a message to the future Pro Football Hall of Famer right at the airport.

"Aaron Donald, pull up," he said. "I know you just retired. But track and field, you could have a long career."

Unclear if Donald's ever tried his hand at the sport ... but we do know the 34-year-old is still in insane shape. Just check out a workout he posted last week -- he looks like he could still rush the passer in the NFC West!!

Play video content Instagram/@aarondonald99