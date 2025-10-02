Sha'Carri Richardson Picked Up By Christian Coleman At LAX Months After D.V. Incident

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman's relationship still appears to be going strong despite their public altercation earlier this year ... as TMZ Sports just spotted the pair looking awfully couple-y at LAX.

Coleman pulled up to the Los Angeles airport on Thursday in an SUV ... apparently to pick up the Olympic gold medalist after she touched down in the City of Angels.

The two stayed mum as our cameras rolled -- but they certainly seemed to be more than just friends, as Coleman not only took care of her bag, he also opened her car door for her.

It's, of course, a stark contrast to the last time the two were seen together at an airport.

You'll recall, back on July 27, Richardson got physical with Coleman -- a world-class sprinter himself -- after they got into a dispute near a security checkpoint at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was ultimately arrested for her behavior.

Coleman, though, defended her in the days following ... saying it was merely "a sucky situation all around."