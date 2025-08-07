Sha'Carri Richardson Seen On Surveillance Video Pushing, Shoving Boyfriend At Airport

Play video content

Sha'Carri Richardson forcefully shoved her boyfriend multiple times during a dispute at an airport last month before appearing to throw something at him, new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

The incident took place on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in King County, Wash. ... and you can see in surveillance footage we just got, the Olympic gold medalist appeared furious with her partner, Christian Coleman.

In the clip, Richardson is spotted grabbing Coleman's backpack, before getting in his face.

Coleman seems to try to get away from her, but the track superstar continues to follow him ... before she eventually pushes him into a wall.

Coleman again appears to try to diffuse the situation by turning away from her ... but moments later, Richardson can be seen shoving him again.

The couple's quarrel made its way to a nearby checkpoint ... where, suddenly, Richardson appeared to hurl an item at Coleman's head.

The two talked for several minutes, and once Richardson left the area, a gaggle of cops showed up and questioned Coleman.

Port of Seattle Police documents state once Richardson talked to officers, she told them the tiff started because Coleman had taken her electronic headphones.

"Richardson advised she did not assault him in anyway," police wrote in the docs, "and the dispute was only a verbal argument."

Authorities said they arrested Richardson after reviewing the surveillance video. She was ultimately booked on a charge of fourth-degree assault ... and spent roughly 18 hours behind bars.

On Monday, Coleman -- one of the fastest sprinters in the world -- defended Richardson's behavior ... telling reporters, "it was a sucky situation all around."

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



"I don't feel like she should have been arrested," he said. "People have emotions and stuff like that, and she has things she gotta work on for herself. So do I, so do you."