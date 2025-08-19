Who Is Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld? Get To Know The Actress

Hailee Steinfeld's played more than a few roles in her life ... although it looks like she'll be filling the role of Josh Allen's wife for way longer than a normal shoot!

The actress and the NFL star have been married ever since May 2025, although her love story with the athlete stretches back a few years -- and her career took off way before she met the football star.

Here's a look at how the performer established herself in Hollywood ... and made things official with her dream guy after two years of dating.

Hailee's Acting Career Started When She Was Just A Kid

Hailee started her acting career before she reached her teenage years, and she really made her bones starring alongside Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon in "True Grit," earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film.

The performer's career ramped up with various supporting roles in flicks like "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Ender's Game" before taking main parts in "Bumblebee" and "Sinners."

She's also used to working on the small screen, starring in shows like "Dickinson" and "Hawkeye," just to name a few.

Oh yeah, and she's also appeared in several music videos in between her film and TV shoots ... we'll explain more in a bit.

She Maintains A Singing Career In Addition To Her Work As An Actress

So, it turns out Hailee can do more than just act, because she's maintained a career as a singer ever since her teenage years.

The performer dropped her debut EP, titled "Haiz," in 2015, and the release was followed by the debut of numerous singles over the next few years.

Hailee's second EP, "Half Written Story," debuted in 2020, and she's gone on to drop several more singles since.

Remember those music videos we talked about earlier? Yeah, she's starred in more than a few for her tracks, and she's also appeared in videos for artists like Benny Blanco and Imagine Dragons, too!

Hailee Started Seeing Josh In May 2023

Josh's love story with Hailee starts all the way back in 2023, after he'd broken up with his childhood friend and former girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was first linked to the actress in May 2023, when they were pictured on what appeared to be a date in New York City.

A source spoke to People the same month and confirmed Josh and Hailee were a couple, stating they had been "having fun" despite their connection being relatively "new" at the time.

The football star waited until the following July to make his relationship with the singer Instagram official -- although hey, they set things in stone not long after then!

The Couple Made Things Official In 2025

Hailee and Josh let their fans know they were planning on getting married in November 2024, when they shared photos from his proposal on their respective Instagram accounts.

There was just one more thing to do before the nuptials, though -- they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 14th NFL Honors ceremony in February 2025.

Hailee and Josh made things official three months later, when they held a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.