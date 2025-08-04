Christian Coleman Defends GF Sha'Carri Richardson After Dom. Violence Arrest

Olympic track star Christian Coleman is speaking out in support of his girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson after she was arrested for domestic violence -- despite being the alleged victim -- describing the incident as a "sucky situation."

Coleman, one of the fastest sprinters in the world, came to Richardson's defense following her July 27 arrest, when his GF was arrested after allegedly shoving him multiple times at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

SR was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence and spent more than 18 hours behind bars.

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025 @CitiusMag

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all around," Coleman told reporters after the U.S. championships in Oregon on Sunday.

"I don't feel like she should have been arrested. People have emotions and stuff like that, and she has things she gotta work on for herself. So do I, so do you."

In fact, Coleman -- who placed sixth in the men's 200-meter final on Sunday -- said he tried to reason with the airport police, but there was no stopping the arrest ... after police said they had video footage of the alleged assault.

Despite the arrest, it's clear Coleman still has his girl's back.

"She's the best female athlete in the world," Coleman said, "She gon' be just fine. She gon' be good. I'm gon' be good. It is what it is."

Richardson -- widely regarded as one of the best female sprinters in the world -- was also at the U.S. track and field championships in Oregon on Sunday.