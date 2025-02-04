Angel Reese, Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson Join Met Gala Host Committee

We're Teaming Up For The Met Gala!!!

LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton aren't the only athletes with big roles for the 2025 Met Gala -- it was just announced Angel Reese, Simone Biles and Sha'Carri Richardson are on the host committee!!

The names involved in the popular charity event were released on Tuesday ... and there are some major players in women's sports who will provide their assistance leading up to May 5.

The gig is pretty important ... as the host committee works together to plan all the details to make the night extra special for all the celebrities in attendance.

Reese addressed the exciting news on her Instagram, saying "Private jet to the Met from practice again year 2?! 😭."

The 22-year-old -- who attended the big night in fashion in 2024 -- will be on the verge of starting her sophomore year with the Sky around that time ... as the WNBA season kicks off on May 16.

Biles won't be working alone ... as her NFL husband Jonathan Owens is also on the committee.

Track and field star Richardson -- who's fresh off an incredible comeback year -- will be appearing at her first Met Gala since 2021.

It was announced last October LeBron would be honorary chair of the Met Gala ... with the Ferrari driver serving as co-chair.