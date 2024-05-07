WNBA's Angel Reese Stuns At Met Gala ... On Her 22nd Birthday

Angel Reese traded in her kicks for heels on her 22nd birthday ... the WNBA star celebrated at the 2024 Met Gala -- and she looked amazing!!!

The Chicago Sky forward pulled up to the iconic fashion event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Monday for her first time ... where she wore the hell out of a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo's seafoam green mini dress with feathers.

Fans went crazy over the stunning 6-foot-3 hooper ... and Reese was lovin' the experience!

"I'm just excited to see everyone’s outfits," Reese said to WWD. "Everyone looks amazing in here. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing."

Before the former LSU star arrived at The Met, Reese was practicing with her new Chicago teammates, who sent her off to NYC, but not before singing happy birthday.

Of course, it's not the first time Reese has turned heads on a carpet ... she made a fashion statement at the 2024 WNBA Draft when she modeled in a Amalia gown.

She also wore a diamond bar grill made of white gold and VVS diamonds.

It's been a busy month for Reese ... she went 7th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Chi Barbie moved from Baton Rouge to the midwest city, she copped a new Mercedes truck, and signed a multi-year deal with Panini America.

She also scored 13 points in her (exhibition) WNBA debut on Friday.