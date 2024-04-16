Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Angel Reese Rocks Insane White Gold And VVS Diamond Grill At WNBA Draft

Angel Reese's outfit wasn't the only thing shining at the WNBA Draft, so were her pearly whites ... the 7th overall pick rocked a sick white gold and VVS diamond grill!

The former LSU star was seen with the awesome piece of jewelry Monday night as she walked the WNBA's orange carpet at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The 6'3" forward even shared a closeup of the bling on Instagram.

Angel's jeweler, Essense Martin, tells us the bottom grill is white gold with a near-flawless VVS diamond-filled bar.

We're told Reese also copped two other grills from Martin ... for the top left and right side of her mouth. Those are also made out of white gold and VVS diamonds.

But that's not it ... Martin, who works out of Virginia, also surprised Angel with a custom "REESE" grill, saying the last name piece would go well with her new Chicago Sky jersey.

"It took a week to do," Martin told us, "I flew out to Baton Rouge and molded her at her school, and then when they were ready, I came to New York to give it to her."

Martin told us her phone has been blowing up ever since Reese showed off her work and gave her a shout-out online.

"My phone is going crazy with inquiries," Martin said. "So grateful!"

Expect the calls to keep coming ... 'cause Reese's WNBA stardom has just begun!

