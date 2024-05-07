Kendall Jenner Reunites with Bad Bunny at Met Gala, Same Hotel

Kendall Jenner seems to be back with Bad Bunny -- at least that's what it looked like at the Met Gala ... where they were seen getting cozy, and possibly even staying at the same hotel.

The model and pop star were photographed hanging out at an after-party Monday night in NYC -- this on the heels of both of them walking up the steps of the famous museum and showing off their snazziest outfits. They didn't show up together there, but after ... no doubt.

Play video content

As you can see, Kendall and BB were sitting very close to one another at a rager ... and KJ is flashing a big smile with a drink in her hand -- and Bunny himself is doing the same thing.

Later on in the evening, the two of them were spotted dancing to a song he's on, "Te Boté."

Play video content Splash News

As if that wasn't enough evidence that something romantic was afoot -- the two of them were later seen hitting the same hotel into the wee hours of the night ... and while they didn't roll in together, they did appear to stagger their entrances ... and they both definitely went inside.

Kendall went in first, quickly ... and only a few seconds later, BB followed right behind her.

Remember, Kendall and Bunny were hot and heavy as a couple last year -- but things fizzled out ... and they broke up in December, with neither being seen with the other for months.

Funny enough ... Kendall was actually seen hanging out with another one of her exes recently, Devin Booker, at the Super Bowl, where they were in the same luxury suite. What ever that was certainly seems to have fizzled out, 'cause BB is back in the picture.