Bad Bunny Posts Nude Photos From Bubble Bath, Shows Off Crotch

Bad Bunny's sexual energy is bubbling over ... as in, he's sharing nude thirst traps from his bubble bath ... with a (soapy) crotch shot!!!

The Latin rapper/pop star just posted a series of tasteful nudes on his Instagram ... and he's kinda showing off the goods, although there's bubbles blocking what's between his legs.

Bad Bunny snuck a crotch shot into his IG post ... it's a few slides into the carousel, but you can see his bare and tattooed legs sticking out of the water, with bubbles the only thing between his penis and the camera.

The "MONACO" singer's not being the least bit shy here ... so take a gander. It's not all about his junk ... he's also sharing shirtless snaps from the tub.

Bad Bunny's no stranger to nude thirst traps ... back in August, he kinda did the same thing with some vacation photos ... including one where he showed off his extremely bushy pubic hair. No shame to his game, it seems ... dude just lets it all hang out.

Looks like Bad Bunny's still letting the hedges run wild ... his pubes are peeking out from the edge of the bubbles, BTW ... but that's about all we're seeing in terms of his manhood.

Folks in the comments are thirsty for more ... daring him to whip it out.

It's interesting that he's posting this in light of his recent apparent rekindling with Kendall Jenner. Bad Bunny was dating her the last time he posted nudes ... but they've since broken up, and this certainly feels more like an "I'm single" post.