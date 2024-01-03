Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Reunite Weeks After Split for NYE Trip with Friends

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may have called it quits on their relationship before the end of 2023, but they rang in 2024 together with a crew of close pals ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the two remain close -- despite their recent breakup -- and have a group of mutual friends. The crew -- including Justin and Hailey Bieber -- were all vacationing together near Barbados, taking in New Year's Eve festivities.

In fact, in a clip of NYE fireworks posted by one of Kendall's pals, you hear Bad Bunny in the background wish everyone, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"

While the recent reunion may raise some eyebrows, we're told the two aren't officially back together, not yet at least, we're told the trip happened because of mutual friends ... there's nothing romantic.

It was a whirlwind romance for Kendall and the music superstar, spotted back in February leaving a double date with Justin and Hailey. Things heated up a month later when they were seen sharing a kiss and hug after sushi with her sis, Kylie Jenner.

In April, TMZ obtained photos of the two on a solo horseback riding date ... indicating things had gotten really serious between the two.

By the middle of the year, they were officially official -- cuddling up together at a Drake show, sitting front row at the Gucci show, doing a Gucci campaign together and hitting up the 'SNL' after-party following BB's gig on the show.

However, come late October, fans started to notice the two hadn't been spotted together in a while and questioned if things had fallen apart.

Fast forward to last month, and news broke of the couple's reported split.