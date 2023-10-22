Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Attend 'SNL' Afterparty with Lady Gaga and Ex-Fiance
10/22/2023 6:54 AM PT
Bad Bunny brought his GF, Kendall Jenner, to 'SNL' .... she didn't appear on the show, but they were super tight during the afterparty.
BB, Kendall and the cast, along with guest stars Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga, all hit up Le'Avenue in NYC after the show.
Bad Bunny and Kendall were dressed casually... she was wearing a leather jacket and boots as they walked hand-in-hand into the bash.
Gaga's entrance was revelatory. She was also hand in hand with her ex, Michael Polansky. The 2 have been spotted together recently but it seems pretty clear ... they're giving it another try.
Bad Bunny was pretty hilarious on the show hosting and performing .... he was also the featured musical act.