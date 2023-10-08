Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Celebrate After He Wins 7 Latin Billboard Awards

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were in a celebratory mood after the Billboard Latin Music Awards ... because dude took home some serious metal!

Bad Bunny won 7 -- count them -- 7 awards, including Artist of the Year at the ceremony Saturday night in Miami.

After the show, BB and KJ hit the town, hitting up Superblue Miami, an art museum, and then capping it off by chowing down at Hometown BBQ Miami.

The 2 have been together for months but made it publicly official last week with their joint Gucci ad, where they left no doubt about their relationship.

TMZ has reported the 2 have been an item since posting that pic of them on a horseback in early April.

Fact is ... they've been joined at the hip since February. They were all over each other at Drake's concert in L.A. back in August.

