Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Celebrate After He Wins 7 Latin Billboard Awards

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Time To Celebrate!!! BB Wins 7 Billboard Latin Music Awards

10/8/2023 7:04 AM PT
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Celebrate in Miami
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were in a celebratory mood after the Billboard Latin Music Awards ... because dude took home some serious metal!

Bad Bunny won 7 -- count them -- 7 awards, including Artist of the Year at the ceremony Saturday night in Miami.

Kendall Jenner& Bad Bunny
After the show, BB and KJ hit the town, hitting up Superblue Miami, an art museum, and then capping it off by chowing down at Hometown BBQ Miami.

Kendall Jenner& Bad Bunny
The 2 have been together for months but made it publicly official last week with their joint Gucci ad, where they left no doubt about their relationship.

TMZ has reported the 2 have been an item since posting that pic of them on a horseback in early April.

Fact is ... they've been joined at the hip since February. They were all over each other at Drake's concert in L.A. back in August.

FALLIN' OVER LOVE

Congrats Bad Bunny on the big 7.

