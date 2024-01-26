Bad Bunny Surprises College Class, Helps Out Fan Translating For Him

Play video content World Red Eye / DGN Studios

Bad Bunny's dropping knowledge on the next generation -- not about music, but about business ... as he surprised a class full of college kids in South Florida.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter pulled up to Florida International University -- dapping up his friend and collaborator, Miami hospitality mogul David Grutman, who was leading a lecture to about 400 students.

Benito's certainly a master of disguise -- walking through the crowded lecture hall with a bandana and sunglasses covering most of his face.

Some students seemed to recognize him before the makeshift mask came off with scattered screams coming out of the crowd, but a clear majority of the future entrepreneurs couldn't figure it out until the 29-year-old revealed his face.

After giving the crowd time to freak out, naturally, Bunny admitted he felt more comfortable speaking in Spanish, and a student happily agreed to translate for him.

As Grutman spoke about his success opening a new Miami restaurant, purely because he'd tied it to one of the singer's stadium shows ... BB jumped in to add something, but then had to give his translator an assist in saying something in Spanish, 'cause she was at a loss for words.

The moment got a lot of laughs and the impromptu translator took it in stride -- it's hard to get upset when you're having a moment with one of the biggest artists in the world.

All told, The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University lasted about an hour and included a story about how DG introduced Bunny to superstar Drake.

It's good to be connected, as Grutman's students learned firsthand from Prof. Bunny!!!