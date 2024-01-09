Kendall Jenner Shares First Snap with Ex Bad Bunny From NYE Celebrations

Kendall Jenner isn't exactly leaving the past in '23 ... she rang in the New Year with her ex Bad Bunny, which we knew, but now she's showing off pics of their trip.

Though there's no romantic reconciliation to see here, folks -- the model and rapper are clearly amicable exes were nestled amongst a large group of pals in the snap from a Barbados beach.

The whole group was there taking in the fireworks to celebrate the start of 2024.

Kendall only shared that one shot of her ex ... the rest in her IG gallery are smokin' hot bikini snaps.

The Bad Bunny images fully confirm what we reported last week -- there's a snap of him chatting with Kendall on the beach ... and in a clip shared by Kendall's pal, you can hear him wishing everyone, "Feliz Año Nuevo!" during the NYE extravaganza.

Play video content

This comes after sources with direct knowledge told us the two remain close -- despite their recent breakup.

K and BB enjoyed a whirlwind romance ... kicking off things on a double date with good friends Justin and Hailey Bieber in Feb last year.

By April, TMZ got snaps of them on a horseback riding date .... before they made things official, cuddling up at Drake's show and doing a Gucci campaign together.

Play video content TMZ.com