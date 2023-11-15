Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kendall Jenner Blows Fake Snow All Over Los Angeles Photo Shoot Set

Kendall Jenner Spray Time in L.A.

11/15/2023 3:46 PM PT
Kendall Jenner Having Fun With Fake Snow At Los Angeles Photoshoot
Launch Gallery
Let It Snow! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kendall Jenner helped to bring the snowfall to sunny southern California ... pumping a bunch of the fake stuff right onto the set of her photo shoot!

Kendall was spotted on set Tuesday for an unknown new project  ... rocking a skirt, top, boots and a big smile on her face as she took control of the hose.

Backgrid

Unclear if the snow job was part of Kendall's role in the shoot, or if she just wanted to try out the task for herself, but she's clearly loving every minute of it.

If you were wondering, Kendall's boo, Bad Bunny, wasn't spotted with her at the photo shoot ... but we last saw them together grabbing some breakfast near the Beverly Hills Hotel after hosting a massive Halloween party.

Kendall Jenner's Hot Bikini Shots
Launch Gallery
Kendall's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Between the many hats Kendall carries as a model and entrepreneur, there's a whole lot the 28-year-old can do -- and you can add "Make it snow in L.A." to that impressive list.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later