Sha'Carri Richardson Lands NikeSKIMS Campaign Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Sha'Carri Richardson's off-track issues aren't hurting her marketability -- the track star is one of the faces of Kim Kardashian's new Skims campaign with Nike ... just months after she was arrested for domestic violence.

The business mogul's brand revealed its latest collection on Monday ... with massive athletes like Serena Williams, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda and Jordan Chiles joining the Team USA sprinter as models for the fitness wear.

Kim explained why joining forces with the Swoosh back in February was a no-brainer ... saying every lady wants to look and feel good while sweating it out during workouts.

"Our mission is simple: to redefine the rules of women’s activewear," Kim said. "No more compromises. We’re combining high-performance innovation with sexy, style-forward design for all women who demand both."

Play video content

Kim enlisting athletes to model the brand she co-founded is nothing new ... but it is interesting to see Richardson all over the rollout, as she was arrested at a Seattle airport for getting physical with Christian Coleman in July.

She has since apologized for her actions ... and Nike continued to promote her imagery on its website in the weeks following the incident.

Play video content Instagram/@itsshacarri