Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Arrest, Apologizes

Sha'Carri Richardson is finally opening up on her domestic violence arrest ... apologizing to Christian Coleman for her actions, while vowing to get help.

The Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram page to address her July 27 run-in with cops for the first time publicly ... and in a video, she expressed remorse for her behavior.

She said she's looking to hold herself accountable, and is seeking outside assistance to make sure she does exactly that.

"I refuse to run away," she said, "not refuse to run, but I refuse to run away -- and face everything that comes to me head on because everything on the other side is greater but you've got to go through in order to get there."

On Tuesday morning, Richardson went even more in-depth on the matter ... issuing an apology to Coleman -- her boyfriend -- in a slide on her Instagram Stories.

"He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past," she said.

"Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it," she continued. "I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apologize should be just as loud as my actions honestly louder. To Christian I love you and I am so sorry."

Richardson was booked on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence assault at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after she was seen on video pushing and shoving Coleman in an apparent dispute over headphones.

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Coleman -- one of the fastest sprinters in the world -- told reporters in the days after the arrest he did not believe she should have been placed in custody over the issue.