Nike Promotes Sha'Carri Richardson On Website After Domestic Violence Arrest

Sha'Carri Richardson's recent domestic violence arrest apparently hasn't impacted her ability to sell shoes -- the track star is front and center on Nike's official website.

Richardson's imagery is currently plastered all over the Swoosh's store to help promote the Vomero Plus sneaker ... showing an edited image of her posing on top of the product, with her hand and signature fingernails holding it up.

It's quite interesting considering the Olympic medalist was arrested less than two weeks ago after getting physical with her boyfriend, fellow Team USA athlete Christian Coleman, at a Seattle airport after an apparent dispute over headphones ... which was captured on surveillance video.

Richardson was booked on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge as a result ... and she eventually released an apology to Coleman for her actions on Tuesday.

Play video content

"Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it," she said. "I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apologize should be just as loud as my actions honestly louder. To Christian I love you and I am so sorry."

The shoe giant has notably distanced itself from its star athletes when they fall on hard times -- it pulled Ja Morant's signature shoes from its shop following his second gun-related incident back in May 2023.

It also cut ties with Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson, Maria Sharapova and Michael Vick in the past ... but famously stuck by Tiger Woods following his 2009 scandal.