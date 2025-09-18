Who Is Gout Gout? What to Know About the Sprinter

Gout Gout's proved he's more than just an iconic name -- because he's been smashing records left and right over the course of his track and field career.

The Australian sprinter's become a rising star in the athletic world for his impressive performances in various competitions, which have seen him blaze past his opponents on his way to the finish line.

We're going to see how he ended up prepping for the world stage ... and how he took a major loss in stride.

Gout Was Born to Immigrant Parents

Gout's parents are both from South Sudan, and they emigrated to Australia just a few years before he was born and settled in Queensland.

Oh, and it turns out the family's name was actually "Guot," and it was misspelled by authorities when the runner's family left South Sudan and fled to Egypt, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Although the athlete's name should technically be pronounced as "gwot gwot," the official records regarding his name have never been corrected, much to the chagrin of his father, who claimed he was "not really happy" about the mispronunciation.

Gout, who's sometimes referred to as "GG" by his friends, has still competed under the mistranslated name.

He Began Receiving Attention as a Teenager

Gout began running at a young age, and he began receiving attention from sports fans after taking home the gold at several running competitions in his teenage years, according to the official Olympics website.

The athlete garnered much praise after he came out on top at the men’s under-18 200-meter final at the 2023 Australian Junior Athletics Championships.

His performance at the Queensland Athletics Championships in 2024 sent track-and-field fans reeling, as he finished with a time of 10.29 seconds in the 100-meter dash final, making it the fourth-fastest under-18 100-meter finish in history, according to The Guardian.

Gout, who's widely viewed as a contender for future Olympic events, has also broken several records over the course of his athletic career.

Gout Came Up Short at a Major Event in 2025

Although Gout was one of the top contenders at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September, he ended up coming up short at his 200-meter dash final event.

The athlete finished his race with a final time of 20.36 seconds, which earned him the fourth-place position, according to ESPN.

Gout admitted "today wasn't the day" when speaking about the race, although he said he was grateful to have been able to "compete against the big guys."