What Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Has Said About His Painted Nails

Caleb Williams has garnered plenty of attention throughout his football career ... and not all of it's been for his skills on the field!

The Chicago Bears quarterback's also made a name for himself by painting his nails prior to big games, which he's done since before entering the NFL.

We're going to check out how the pro football star received notice over the years for his style choices, as well as what he's said about his manicure.

Caleb's Mom Worked As A Nail Technician

Caleb first received notice for his painted nails during his time at the University of Southern California, where he played football from 2022 to 2023.

The thing is, the QB's been around nail professionals his whole life ... because his mother was a nail technician for several years.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He spoke about his mani history in a video shared on USC Athletics' TikTok account back in 2022, explaining the process of getting nails done had "kind of always been around me."

CW subsequently told People he saw it as "another way of expression" and acknowledged his style choice "took everybody by surprise" on the gridiron.

He Briefly Stopped Painting His Nails During A Tough Season

Williams' efforts at USC eventually landed him in the 2024 NFL draft -- the Bears picked him in the first round -- and he immediately became Chicago's starting QB.

However, his rookie season was a rocky one, as the team endured a 10-game losing streak, and opponents ended up sacking Caleb 68 times!

He briefly stopped painting his nails in response to the team's hardships, and told ESPN he was focusing on "trying to figure out how to get things back on track."

Caleb admitted feeling pressure weighing on him as the season went on, which he described as "a little tiring at the end."

Caleb Eventually Resumed Painting His Nails

The Bears ended up finishing out the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, and underwent various personnel changes in preparation for their 2025 season.

Another change was in the books for the team, as Williams resumed painting his nails during the team's off-season training.

The athlete said any criticism over it "doesn't bother me," and he wasn't "going to apologize" for expressing himself on the field.