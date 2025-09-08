Who Is Justin Jefferson? What to Know About Vikings' Star Wide Receiver

Everyone knows a big part of playing in the NFL is taking a few knocks every now and then ... and we think Justin Jefferson's had his fair share over the years!

The wide receiver's spent several years with the Minnesota Vikings, and although he's become one of the flashiest guys on the gridiron -- with his jewelry and his touchdown celebration dance -- his career's also been marred by a few injuries.

We're going to see how the athlete moved from college stardom to becoming one of the NFL's most talked about offensive threats ... all while dealing with physical setbacks.

Justin's Football Career Started When He Was Just a Kid

Jefferson started playing football at an early age, and he was a member of the football squad at Destrehan High School in his home state of Louisiana.

JJ remained in his home state for college, as he committed to and enrolled at Louisiana State University in 2017.

While his first season with the LSU Tigers was relatively uneventful, he became one of the team's key players throughout its 2018 season, as he racked up 875 yards, according to ESPN.

Justin led the country in receptions during his junior season, and he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship.

He Became a First-Round Pick for the Vikings

His efforts with LSU paid off in the end, as he ended up becoming a first-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Justin later told ESPN he "definitely didn't think" he would've been one of the team's first picks, although he expressed he felt "blessed" to have been chosen to play.

He's spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, and it looks like he's planning on sticking with the team a little longer, because he signed a $140 million contract extension in June 2024.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning, Justin helped to popularize the Griddy -- a viral dance move he first used as a touchdown celebration during his LSU days -- and continued in the NFL. Lots of other players, in multiple sports, have picked up the move, too.

Justin Was Injured Prior to the Start of the 2025 Season

Jefferson's time in the NFL hasn't always been smooth, and he's had to deal with several hamstring injuries over the course of his career.

He missed a total of seven games during the 2023 season after he suffered a strain in his right leg, according to ESPN.

He ended up having to sit out of several practices in 2025, when he strained his left hamstring in July.