Who Are Arch Manning's Uncles? What to Know About Peyton and Eli Manning

How Arch Manning's Uncles' Careers In The NFL Played Out

Arch Manning's making a name for himself in the world of football ... where he's following in the footsteps of his uncles Peyton and Eli.

The University of Texas, Austin quarterback's relatives had their own time on the gridiron, and they each racked up impressive achievements -- like leading their respective teams to the Super Bowl multiple times.

We're going to check out how the athlete's uncles' careers in football played out and see what they've had to say about their nephew's skills on the field.

Peyton Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings During His NFL Career

Peyton became a household name during his career as a quarterback in the NFL, which lasted for 18 seasons.

The retired athlete spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, starting in 1998, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2007.

Peyton remained with the Colts until 2012, when started playing for the Denver Broncos.

Peyton took the Broncos to Super Bowl 50 in 2016 -- which they won -- and he decided to go out on top, retiring shortly after the victory.

Eli Also Has 2 Super Bowl Rings

Peyton's brother Eli, on the other hand, stayed with a single team -- the New York Giants -- for the length of his NFL career.

The quarterback led the Giants to Super Bowl XLII in 2008, where they pulled off a major upset against the New England Patriots.

Eli took the Giants to the Super Bowl for the second time in 2012, defeating the Patriots again to win it all.

Eli remained with the team for another seven seasons, announcing his retirement from professional football in January 2020.

The Brothers Moved Into Broadcasting -- and Have Spoken About Arch's Skills

Peyton and Eli stayed in the game, however, co-hosting "ManningCast," an ESPN2 program where they watch live football games and mess with each other at the same time.

Oh, and the former quarterbacks have been pretty open about their support for their nephew's path in college football over the past few years, too.

Peyton spoke to Sporting News in June 2025 and said he was "proud" of Arch for making a "commitment" to sticking with the University of Texas and improving his game with the Longhorns.