Who Is Jared Goff's Wife? What to Know About Christen Harper

Jared Goff's won over lots of fans over the course of his time in the NFL ... and we think his biggest fan of all is his wife, Christen!

The professional football player's been with his spouse since 2019, when they first met online, and they've gone on to start a family together.

Here's a look at Christen's background and how she eventually ended up with the athlete.

Christen's Worked in the Modeling Industry

Christen Harper Goff was raised in Valencia, California, and she attended California State University, Northridge ... her brother Shane's a professional ice hockey player who's been on several teams over the length of his career.

Christen began modeling at the age of 20, which she started doing to help pay for her college tuition, according to Sports Illustrated.

She went on to appear in Swimsuit Issue five consecutive times ... and she was named 2022 Co-Rookie of the Year.

Christen's also appeared in a handful of shows and films.

Christen and Jared Met on a Dating App

Christen and Jared's relationship began after they met on a dating app in 2019, and she later told Sports Illustrated she'd just left a long-term relationship when she met the athlete.

The model claimed she "was trying to stay single for a year" after the end of her past romance, although she was eventually won over by the professional football player.

The pair started dating shortly after their online match, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2019 ESPY Awards ceremony.

Jared waited for three years before proposing to Christen on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which the model described as "the best weekend ever."

Christen and Jared Started a Family

Christen and Jared were engaged for two years before made things official at an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, California, in June 2024.

The pair revealed they were starting a family the following February, when they told People Christen was pregnant.

She told the outlet she'd decided to "soak up every second" of her pregnancy, while Jared said he was "looking forward" to becoming a father.