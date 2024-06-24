Lions Quarterback Jared Goff, Christen Harper Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

Jared Goff got a ring -- the Detroit Lions quarterback tied the knot with his stunning model fiancée, Christen Harper, over the weekend!!

The two lovebirds got married at an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California on Saturday ... surrounded by their closest family members and friends.

Goff rocked a snazzy black tuxedo and bowtie for the occasion ... and Harper had on a strapless white gown and veil.

They looked as happy as could be as they exchanged vows ... staring deeply into each other's eyes as the small crowd watched on.

Harper was pretty emotional during the "I Dos" ... wiping back tears as she officially became Mrs. Goff.

The two got engaged back in June 2022 ... after first going public together in 2019.

Harper's been Goff's biggest cheerleader throughout his career ... famously celebrating the Lions' first win of the season during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in December 2021.

No word on where the honeymoon is going down ... but we take it bikinis will be the wardrobe of choice for the new wife.