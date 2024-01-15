Jared Goff Kisses Model Fiancée Christen Harper To Celebrate Lions Win

Play video content Instagram / @christenharper

Nobody had a better Sunday than Jared Goff -- not only did he lead the Detroit Lions to their first playoff win in three decades ... but he also celebrated the accomplishment with a kiss from his model fiancée, Christen Harper, as the entire stadium chanted his name!!

The former No. 1-overall pick was on top of the world after coming away with the 24-23 win over his former L.A. Rams in the Wild Card matchup ... and rightfully so -- he went 22-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Shortly after the victory, Goff ran up to his longtime partner and gave her a smooch ... all while the supporters at Ford Field showed him some serious love.

Of course, Harper -- who has been linked to the NFL star since 2019 -- has been in Goff's corner through the good times and the bad ... and had a viral reaction in the middle of a Sports Illustrated photoshoot when the Lions won their first game of the season in Week 12 back in 2021.

The couple that wins together 😩 Christen Harper finds out Jared Goff wins his first game of the season during her Rookie shoot for #SISwim 👙🏈 @christenharper @JaredGoff16 pic.twitter.com/8evTAF8DOx — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 6, 2021 @SI_Swimsuit

Things are much different now -- the Lions are in the middle of a playoff run and will now face off against the winner of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.