Jared Goff Kisses Model Fiancée Christen Harper To Celebrate Lions Win

Jared Goff Smooches Fiancée Christen Harper ... To Celebrate Lions Win
1/15/2024 11:07 AM PT
Nobody had a better Sunday than Jared Goff -- not only did he lead the Detroit Lions to their first playoff win in three decades ... but he also celebrated the accomplishment with a kiss from his model fiancée, Christen Harper, as the entire stadium chanted his name!!
The former No. 1-overall pick was on top of the world after coming away with the 24-23 win over his former L.A. Rams in the Wild Card matchup ... and rightfully so -- he went 22-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown on the night.
Shortly after the victory, Goff ran up to his longtime partner and gave her a smooch ... all while the supporters at Ford Field showed him some serious love.
Of course, Harper -- who has been linked to the NFL star since 2019 -- has been in Goff's corner through the good times and the bad ... and had a viral reaction in the middle of a Sports Illustrated photoshoot when the Lions won their first game of the season in Week 12 back in 2021.
The couple that wins together 😩 Christen Harper finds out Jared Goff wins his first game of the season during her Rookie shoot for #SISwim 👙🏈 @christenharper @JaredGoff16 pic.twitter.com/8evTAF8DOx— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 6, 2021 @SI_Swimsuit
Things are much different now -- the Lions are in the middle of a playoff run and will now face off against the winner of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Safe to say no matter what happens next week, Goff will continue to win.