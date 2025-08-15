Who Is Keeta Vaccaro? What To Know About Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife

Tyreek Hill's been the focus of plenty of headlines for his prowess on the gridiron ... and for his up-and-down relationship with his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro.

The professional football player and the influencer began on solid ground and started a family after a few years together ... although their relationship came crumbling down after a troubling incident occurred in 2025.

Here's a look into the background of the NFL star's soon-to-be ex-wife, as well as a rundown of what led to the end of their relationship.

Keeta's An Entrepreneur And Reality Star

Vaccaro's been involved with various startups over the length of her professional career, and she founded an influencer marketing startup called CurrentSea, according to her Instagram bio.

The media figure's also listed as an advisor for Keeta, a network for layer-1 blockchains.

In addition to her entrepreneurial efforts, the football player's estranged wife's made a name for herself in reality television, as she's been featured as part of the main cast of the Netflix series "W.A.G.s To Riches," which premiered in January 2025.

Oh yeah, and it's worth mentioning Hill's not her only connection to the NFL, because her brother Kenny Vaccaro spent eight seasons in the league, where he played as a safety with the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

Keeta And Tyreek Started A Family Together

Vaccaro and Hill went public with their relationship in 2021, when they began sharing joint videos on their shared YouTube account.

The couple got engaged that November, and they eventually made things official when they tied the knot in Texas in November 2023.

While friction between the two appeared to surface when the NFL star filed for divorce in January 2024, he later insisted the filing was a mistake, and the divorce case was dismissed the following month.

The pair put on a united front after the mix-up was sorted out ... and started a family with the birth of their daughter Capri that November!

She Split Up With Hill After An Allegedly Troubling Incident

Vaccaro's relationship with Hill didn't end on good terms, and we revealed she filed for divorce after a domestic dispute allegedly occurred in April 2025.

The pair had apparently been arguing in the period prior to the incident, and their major argument began after she accused him of being distant from their daughter, according to a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report in Florida.

The influencer's mother Alesia apparently made a call for emergency services when she saw the NFL star throw a computer to the ground, after which he picked up his child and began walking around the apartment.