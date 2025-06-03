Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife Poses In Bikini After NFLer Seen Out W/ Other Woman

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is seemingly making it clear she's not bothered by the NFL star apparently moving on with another woman.

Check out some pics Vaccaro posted on her Instagram page Monday -- just hours after Hill was seen at an Orlando resort getting flirty with a stunning brunette -- she doesn't appear to have many cares in the world.

In one set of snaps, she flashed a grin while rockin' a tiny yellow bikini. In another, she looked to be having a bunch of fun during a paddle tennis session with some friends.

Vaccaro, of course, filed for divorce from Hill back on April 8 ... after cops were called a day prior over a domestic dispute the two had been involved in at their Miami-area home.

In court documents, Vaccaro -- who wed Hill in November 2023 -- wrote the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

