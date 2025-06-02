Tyreek Hill Flirty With Woman At Resort After Wife Files For Divorce

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seems Tyreek Hill's already moved on from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro ... check out this video TMZ Sports has obtained, the NFL star looked awfully flirty with a mystery woman in Orlando on Sunday.

The fun in the sun between the Miami Dolphins receiver and his gal pal went down at Evermore Bay Resort ... as Hill was apparently enjoying some family time at one of the facility's community pools.

Multiple witnesses tell us Hill got there first ... and left a short time later to personally escort the woman to his cabana. We're told the two then spent nearly the entire day together -- going down the slide and splashing around in the water with one another.

After one trip in particular down the big blue ride, the two were seen holding hands and giggling. At one point, the woman appeared to lovingly put her hand on Hill's back.

No kissing between the two was seen, however.

We're told the duo ultimately packed up and left together at around 5:40 PM -- after roughly five hours of pool time.

The scene all unfolded just less than two months after Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill. You'll recall, Keeta raced to the courthouse on April 8 to submit the documents, just a day after cops were called over a domestic dispute at their Miami-area home.

Keeta -- who tied the knot with Hill in November 2023 -- called the marriage "irretrievably broken."

For Hill's part, he appeared to address the split and all of the headlines that ensued last week ... when he told reporters after a Dolphins practice, "For me, we just going to let the details just handle itself, you know what I'm saying? Because at the end of the day, the truth always comes out, right?"