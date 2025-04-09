Tyreek Hill's Wife Files for Divorce After Cops Called Over Domestic Dispute

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Hill, has filed for divorce from the NFL superstar ... one day after cops were called over a domestic dispute at their Miami-area home.

According to a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops say Keeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, told them she had called for emergency services Monday after she saw Tyreek throw a computer to the floor ... and then grab the couple's baby daughter.

Officers on the scene stated Keeta told them she and Tyreek had been arguing frequently lately, and Monday's quarrel was sparked by a comment that "he was not involved enough with their daughter."

"That's when he got irritated," cops say Keeta told them.

Tyreek, cops wrote, said he had gotten upset with Keeta after the quip about their daughter ... "so he approached her, grabbed the baby, and started walking around the apartment."

"In his own words," officers said in the report, "he stated, 'I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.'"

Officials say both parties told them "the argument never became physical." No arrests were made, and authorities told us on Wednesday there's no further investigation into the matter.

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," the Miami Dolphins said in a statement. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

Court records we obtained showed that on Tuesday -- less than 24 hours after the incident -- Keeta submitted documents in Miami-Dade County to split from the Dolphins wide receiver.

Keeta's attorney, Evan R. Marks, told us late Wednesday, "family matters are personal and respect the parties' privacy as it plays out."

Play video content 1/26/24 Twitch / cheetah

Tyreek and Keeta got married in November 2023 ... but a few months later, Tyreek filed for divorce. He later insisted the couple was happy, and was adamant the filing was a mistake and the result of some "f***ing bonehead" who he later fired.

Play video content