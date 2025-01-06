Tyreek Hill Photoshops Face On Infamous Antonio Brown Walk Off Pic

If you didn't believe Tyreek Hill wanted out of Miami after his comments on Sunday ... it seems all but certain the NFL superstar is done with South Beach.

The All-Pro WR just updated his X profile pic this morning, replacing his previous photo with a photoshopped image of his mug on Antonio Brown's body during his infamous mid-game walk-off in early 2022.

In case you missed it, after the Fins lost to the lowly NY Jets, 32-20, in week 18, Hill seemed to indicate he wanted to play football elsewhere next season.

The Dolphins -- who finished with an 8-9 record -- missed the playoffs ... marking the first time Ty hasn't played in the postseason since entering the NFL in 2016.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill basically said he wanted out of the Dolphins organization after the game. pic.twitter.com/gIiMv7Edaf — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 6, 2025 @OmarKelly

Hill -- who in 2022 was traded from Kansas City to Miami -- told reporters he's "finna open that door for myself," adding, "I'm out, bro."

Tyreek also said ... he's "too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Fins fans didn't love the comments ... and the profile pic just added insult to injury for the fanbase.

Of course, the AB photo is significant 'cause it marked the end of Brown's time in Tampa Bay ... bolting on Tom Brady and the Bucs mid-game, taking off his jersey and walking to the Met Life stadium locker room.

Brown -- one of the best WRs of all time -- recognized the tribute and gave Hill his stamp of approval.

"Legend! @cheetah," Brown said on X. "Welcome to #CTESPN."