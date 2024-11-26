Tyreek Hill's Traffic Citations Dismissed

The traffic citations Tyreek Hill was hit with following that now-infamous September run-in with cops have been dismissed, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court records, the seatbelt violation and the careless driving infraction police officers issued to Hill back on Sept. 8 were both thrown out on Monday.

Florida journalist Andy Slater reported Tuesday the cases' dispositions were related to Miami-Dade Police officers failing to appear for a court hearing.

The records show Hill had previously pleaded not guilty to the tickets.

The matter, of course, all stemmed from when cops pulled over Hill right outside of Hard Rock Stadium just before his Dolphins took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season-opening game.

Cops claimed Hill had been driving in an unsafe manner ... and when they found him to be uncooperative during the ensuing stop, they yanked him from his sportscar, threw him on the ground, and slapped handcuffs on him.

Ultimately, after Hill's agent and teammates showed up to the scene, the 30-year-old receiver was let off with just the two citations and allowed to play in Miami's game.