Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Has History Of Complaints, Reprimands & Suspensions

The cop who put his knee in Tyreek Hill's back and aggressively slapped handcuffs on the NFL superstar during a traffic stop last weekend has been accused of excessive force in the past, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department records we obtained, officer Danny Torres has received numerous complaints since joining the MDPD back in October 1996.

The records show that on six separate occasions, he was accused of misconduct, including force violations as well as improper procedures. Torres was also investigated for his use of force at least 13 times as well.

The records show he's been disciplined quite a bit in his decades-long career too ... receiving written reprimands as well as multiple suspensions -- with one ban in 2018 lasting 20 days.

It should be noted, though, Torres has also received over two dozen commendations during his tenure -- including one award for professionalism in May 2023.

Torres is currently on administrative duties ... as MDPD officials have launched an investigation into his behavior during the traffic stop involving Hill outside of Hard Rock Stadium last Sunday.

Hill has claimed Torres was too rough with him during the incident ... and believed the actions should have led to his firing. Torres' reps, meanwhile, have argued his conduct was justified due to Hill's lack of cooperation at the scene -- and have asked for his reinstatement.