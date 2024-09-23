Tyreek Hill Hires Dream Team Of Attorneys, Vows To Fight For Police Reform

Tyreek Hill has just hired a slew of new attorneys -- including one who helped represent George Floyd's family following his death in 2020 -- in an effort to try to ignite national police reform following his now-infamous run-in with cops in Miami earlier this month.

Hill's original lawyer in the case, Julius B. Collins, announced the hirings on Monday morning ... some two weeks after the NFL superstar was pulled out of his sports car and thrown onto the ground by Miami-Dade Police officers during a routine traffic stop.

Collins revealed he'll now be joined by Jeffrey A. Neiman, Stephen B. Kelly, Jr. and Devon M. Jacob -- who worked alongside Ben Crump in Floyd's family's 2020 civil case -- as Hill pushes for change in police departments across the nation.

"Tyreek intends to continue the national movement for necessary police reform that George Floyd's death started," Jacob said in a statement. "Tyreek is demanding that Congress finally pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act."

Hill has been vocal about the issue ever since his Sept. 8 encounter with cops. While he acknowledged his behavior during the stop wasn't the best -- he was still adamant police were wrong for getting so physical with him.

In fact, he wondered out loud if things would have turned dire if he weren't a famous football player.

In announcing the new dream team of attorneys -- Hill and his lawyers once more called for the firing of Miami Dade Police Dept. officer Danny Torres, who put his knee in Hill's back during the incident outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

"It is already clear that well before this incident, Miami-Dade County should have fired Officer Torres," Neiman said, "instead, the County repeatedly returned Officer Torres to the street permitting him to use his police authority to terrorize people."