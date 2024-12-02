Shirtless Tyreek Hill Dances, Cheers On Wife As She Gives Birth To Couple's Baby

Tyreek Hill's apparently got the moves on the football field and in the hospital room ... check out a video his wife just shared -- he was doing a shirtless jig as she was giving birth to their baby!

The hilarious scene all played out on Nov. 25 -- as Keeta Vaccaro was sprawled out on a medical facility's bed trying to push out their first daughter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a video Vaccaro posted to her Instagram page on Monday morning, you can see Hill -- rockin' nothing but a pair of Chiefs sweats -- clapping and dancing as he encouraged her. Keeta, for her part, seemed to enjoy it!

Vaccaro also shared some other sweet snaps in her post from baby Capri's first day on earth -- showing Hill cutting the newborn's umbilical cord before getting in a sweet snuggling session.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two have been over the moon in the days following the birth -- with Keeta posting a ton of pics of the quality time they've all now been getting.