Tyreek Hill Clarifies 'Time For Me To Go Coach' Comment, 'Happy' With Dolphins

Play video content X/@schadjoe

Rest easy, Dolphins fans ... Tyreek Hill says he doesn't want to go anywhere anytime soon -- telling reporters his "Time for me to go coach" social media post wasn't what it seemed like.

The star wide receiver sent the Miami faithful into a panic Wednesday morning after sharing the ominous tweet ... which, if read a certain way, certainly sounded like he was hoping to get traded out of Florida.

It’s time for me to go coach — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 18, 2024 @cheetah

Hill cleared the air at the team facility on Thursday ... explaining the actual message he was trying to convey in his post.

"You see guys like Teddy Bridgewater and Michael Vick getting these head coaching jobs, it's like, bruh, I wanna be a coach also when I'm done playing," Hill said. "That's all I meant."

Hill joked he may need to hire a proofreader to check his work before he hits "send" in the future ... saying he usually just shares his unfiltered thoughts as they pop up in his head.

He made it clear he's enjoying his time with the Dolphins organization and everything they have done for him.

"I'm in a great situation here," Hill added. "I love the guys here, I love this organization. They obviously changed me and my family life forever. I'm in a great spot, man. I'm happy."