NFL WAGs Serve Looks For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day is all about food and football ... and while we can't help with the former, TMZ Sports has got ya covered with the latter -- presenting the wives and girlfriends of all the NFL teams playing on Thanksgiving!!

The first matchup on Thanksgiving is the Bears and Lions ... and despite the game being in Detroit, we're sure Jonathan Owens' wife, Olympic legend Simone Biles, will be supporting her man throughout the action.

The same goes for DJ Moore's lady, Rae, and Keenan Allen's wife, CiMo ... who are always cheering on Da Bears each week.

On the Detroit side, famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper is representing in Honolulu blue ... with this being her first holiday game after marrying Jared Goff this past offseason.

Jahmyr Gibbs' real estate agent girlfriend, Nicole, hopefully got the day off to enjoy the game ... and you can bet Penel Sewell's wife, Isabelle -- currently pregnant with baby No. 3 -- is gonna be hyped for her man.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, who face the New York Giants, Dak Prescott will be out of this game with a hamstring injury ... but we take it he'll be tuning in with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, and their baby girl MJ Rose.

Expect to see Jourdan Lewis's girlfriend, Ariee, and Malik Hooker's wife, Dayonna, repping America's Team, too.

The Giants just let their starting QB Daniel Jones go, but they still have Drew Lock ready to go ... and his wife, Natalie, certainly won't miss a shot at seeing her hubby in action.

Fellow New York ladies include Devin Singletary's fiancée, Toyonnie -- who he proposed to in September -- and Dexter Lawrence's wife, Donna who's an executive chef and Pilates instructor.

Last but not least, the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will duke it out at Lambeau Field ... so here's hoping Raheem Mostert's wife, Devon, Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, and Tyreek Hill's pregnant wife, Keeta, can bring some of that Florida heat with them.

The Wisconsin ladies are already adjusted to this frigid weather ... especially Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika, and Christian Watson's wife, Lakyn, who have been frequent attendees since the guys' college days.

Isaiah McDuffie's fiancée, Nashalie, is used to the cold .... as she's from Buffalo, New York.