Tyreek Hill, Wife Seen On Balcony During Alleged Domestic Dispute

Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife, Keeta Hill, were captured on video during their alleged domestic dispute earlier this week.

The footage, obtained by WPLG Local 10, shows the Hills on the balcony of their 35th-floor residence on Monday afternoon ... as they allegedly quarreled over a comment Keeta had made about Tyreek's parenting efforts.

Video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News Wednesday shows Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill looking over edge of balcony while holding his daughter during a reported domestic dispute with his wife.

In the clip, you can see Keeta look down on the street below their Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. home ... before Tyreek -- with the couple's baby in his arms -- does the same.

The two don't show much signs of distress in the video -- but they don't exactly give loving couple energy either.

As we reported, cops showed up to the Hills' place at around 2 PM on Monday ... after an incident report stated Keeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, was concerned over Hill's "aggressive and impulsive" behavior.

The report stated Vaccaro saw Tyreek throw a computer to the ground after Keeta had allegedly told him he "was not involved enough with their daughter."

Both Tyreek and Keeta, cops say, acknowledged they were in a dispute ... though both denied it ever got physical. No arrests were made, and authorities told TMZ Sports on Wednesday there's no further investigation into the issue.

Keeta, though, filed for divorce less than 24 hours after the incident ... writing in her petition the marriage "is irretrievably broken."

Tyreek's yet to publicly comment on everything. His team, the Miami Dolphins, said Wednesday they were aware of their star's encounter with police.

"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL," they said in a statement, "and will have no further comment on the matter."