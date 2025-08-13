Who Is LaNorris Sellers? What To Know About The Football Star

How LaNorris Sellers Ended Up Playing For The Gamecocks

There's been lots of NFL greats who got their start playing college ball ... and it's looking like LaNorris Sellers will end up in the big league sometime soon!

The football player made quite the impression on various institutions over the course of his high school career -- and he ended up having to pick between a few universities while figuring out where he would make the biggest impact on the field.

We're going to take a look back at the college athlete's experience on the gridiron and see how he switched schools -- before he found the right place to make a name for himself.

LaNorris Helped Lead His High School Team To A Championship

LaNorris attended South Florence High School in South Carolina and was involved with the school's soccer and football programs.

The athlete helped lead the team to the S.C. High School League Class 4A championship game in 2022, where they came out on top over Northwestern High School.

Coach Drew Marlowe spoke about Sellers' performance at the matchup in an interview with SCNow, where he described the athlete as "unbelievable" and claimed the then-high schooler was "the best player in the state."

Sellers remained a bit more down-to-earth about the victory, stating the team "just had to execute" on the field.

Sellers Committed -- And Decommitted -- To Several Institutions

The athlete naturally attracted attention from recruiters over the length of his high school career, and he flip-flopped between institutions before landing on his final choice.

Although Sellers received offers from institutions like Virginia Tech and Washington State, he appeared to make up his mind in July 2021, when he committed to the University of Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

But then he received an offer to commit to Syracuse University the following January, and he decommitted from Virginia that same month.

Sellers waited two more months before deciding to officially commit to Syracuse -- but then he decommitted from Syracuse in December 2022, after he received an offer from the University of South Carolina ... where he ultimately attended.

Sellers Made A Name For Himself At South Carolina

Sellers' debut with the University of South Carolina's Gamecocks took place in January 2023, and he ended up making three appearances as a true freshman, according to the school's official website.

The quarterback made waves throughout the college football world in September 2024, when he made a 75-yard score against Louisian State, which proved to be the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in S.C.'s history.

Oh, and in case you were worried about his sports life affecting his grades ... he's made it onto the SEC's Fall Academic Honor Roll -- twice!