Who Is Dakorien Moore? Get To Know The Five-Star Recruit

The prospects for the Oregon Ducks' 2025 season became much more interesting in July 2024, when 5-star prospect Dakorien Moore officially committed to playing for the team.

The thing is, the wide receiver's plans to attend the storied institution almost didn't come to fruition, as he committed to another college before making a hard left turn and pledging to head to the West Coast.

We're going to check out how the athlete committed to -- then decommitted from -- one school before finding his ideal football program.

Dakorien Was A Dual-Threat Athlete In High School

Moore attended Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, and he debuted on its varsity football squad as a freshman, according to 247Sports.

He remained with the institution for the length of his high school career, and he helped lead Duncanville to a 14-1 record at the end of his senior year.

Moore finished out his final high school season, during which Duncanville made it to the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals with 204 catches and 4,113 yards.

Oh, and the athlete was also involved with his high school's track and field program, and he competed in several events, including the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

Moore Was Courted By Several Schools

Moore's athletic accomplishments garnered him plenty of attention from various schools and universities, and he received his first offer from the University of Kansas in 2020.

Several other institutions -- including the University of Southern California, Michigan State and Purdue University -- extended offers to the athlete while he was still in high school.

Moore appeared to have his path set in August 2023, when he committed to play for Louisiana State University, according to ESPN.

The athlete explained, as he was "real big on communication and building relationships," he felt LSU had done the best job of establishing a connection with him ... which led to his decision to commit to the institution.

Dakorien Changed His Mind About Playing for LSU

The thing is, Moore changed his mind in May 2024, when he decided to decommit to LSU in a shocking career move.

The athlete issued a statement on his X account at the time to let his fans know about the decision, and he expressed he would "always hold love for the entire LSU family" in his message.

Moore waited for two months before announcing he'd decided to commit to the University of Oregon in July 2024, according to ESPN.