Who Is Hroniss Grasu? Get to Know Sabrina Ionescu's Husband

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's had plenty of great moments over the course of her career in the league -- and we think her 2024 wedding counts as one of them!

The New York Liberty's point guard tied the knot with Hroniss Grasu in Laguna Beach, California ... and a few figures with ties to the NBA were at the party, too!

We're going to take a look into the background of the basketball player's husband and see what led the two all the way to the altar.

Hroniss Was A Professional Football Player

Grasu's been a football player ever since his youth, and he joined the roster of the University of Oregon -- which Ionescu also attended -- in 2010.

Grasu was part of the squad that won the Rose Bowl twice, and he went on to become a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The professional football player spent a total of seven seasons in the NFL as a center, and he played for several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Grasu was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was traded in 2021 and remained until 2023.

Hroniss And Sabrina Went Instagram Official In 2021

Ionescu and Grasu let their fans know about their relationship in 2021, when they went Instagram official as a couple.

The pair dated for two more years until the professional football player got down on one knee and proposed to the athlete, which she documented on her Instagram account.

The point guard later shared a video on her TikTok account, telling her fans she was "completely shocked and caught off guard" by her partner's proposal.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Ionescu then added Grasu had "played it off so well" prior to popping the big question, and recalled she "couldn’t stop taking pictures with my ring" in the hours following the proposal.

The Two Tied The Knot At A Beachfront Wedding Ceremony

The athletes made things official between them at their wedding ceremony, which was attended by Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, Vanessa Bryant, and former NBA power forward and center Pau Gasol, according to ESPN.

Ionescu made several comments about her wedding in an interview with People, and described the event as "the highlight" of her offseason.

The athlete and her husband, both of whom are of Romanian heritage, had "25 to 30" of their extended family members flown to America for the special occasion.