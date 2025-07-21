Who Is Todd Kraines? Everything To Know About Joy Corrigan's Boyfriend

How Todd Kraines Went From A Joke On 'KUWTK' To Planning A Family

Joy Corrigan's fans were shocked when we revealed she was pregnant -- and just about 13 weeks along -- in July of 2025.

And it turns out that the former Playboy Playmate's going to be sharing her soon-to-arrive child with none other than her boyfriend, Todd Kraines.

We're going to check out how Corrigan's partner made a name for himself in Hollywood and see how he feels about the prospect of starting a family.

Todd's A Realtor Based Out Of Beverly Hills

The father of Corrigan's future child was born and raised in the Beverly Hills area, according to his LinkedIn page.

Kraines has worked in the luxury real estate market for the majority of his career, and he's been associated with several firms over the years.

He's claimed that he has an extensive background in the marketing and sales field, and he's also worked as an estate director.

Kraines' page features a claim stating that his sales surpassed $100 million during his time as an agent, although many of his transactions were off-market.

Scott Disick Used His Name During A Prank Call

Kraines' public profile received a bit of a boost when his name was used for a prank call that Scott Disick made to Kris Jenner during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The reality television personality launched the real estate agent's name into the zeitgeist when he got on the line with the matriarch of the Kardashian clan and introduced himself with the now-iconic line "Auntie Kris! It’s me, Todd Kraines!"

Disick went on to occasionally pester Jenner with the line over a series of calls that were made during the length of the show's run.

Jenner's daughter Kylie made the quote relevant all over again in 2018, when she released a lip kit through her Kylie Cosmetics line named Todd Kraines -- on her mother's birthday.

Kraines And Corrigan Have Big Plans For The Future

Kraines and Corrigan started dating in early 2025, and they went Instagram official with their relationship that April.

The pair haven't been shy about showing their affection for one another, and the real estate agent described the model as "my match" in a post that was shared on his account that same month.

The two are also moving pretty quickly with their relationship -- Corrigan told us that they're planning on tying the knot sometime in the near future.