Model Joy Corrigan Is Pregnant, Expecting Child With 'KUWTK' star Todd Kraines

Joy Corrigan is strutting into a whole new chapter -- confirming to TMZ she's pregnant, and the baby’s daddy is a familiar face from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The Sports Illustrated model tells TMZ she’s 13 weeks pregnant with boyfriend Todd Kraines' baby -- and she's definitely showing, as you can see in these pics of her rocking a skintight Alo onesie while out in Beverly Hills.

In case you forgot … Todd is the guy from "KUWTK" that Scott Disick used to prank call Kris Jenner, pretending to be him with an over-the-top high-pitched voice, famously saying, "Auntie Kris! It’s me, Todd Kraines!"

It's unclear what the baby’s gender is yet. The pair have been together for just 6 months, but she tells us they're over the moon -- and already planning to tie the knot!

Joy is also a former Playboy Playmate and has starred in major modeling campaigns, including for Victoria's Secret.