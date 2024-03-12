WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Marries Las Vegas Raiders Lineman Hroniss Grasu

Play video content

Sabrina Ionescu is officially off the market ... the star NY Liberty guard just married her longtime boyfriend over the weekend, Raiders center Hroniss Grasu!

One of the wedding guests, Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, shared photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony ... showing Ionescu and Grasu dancing, as friends and family watched.

"To an everlasting bond of love 💗," Sabally wrote in the IG caption.

"What an amazing wedding of two very special people, a weekend full of smiles and happy tears 🥹"

Vanessa Bryant, along with her daughter Natalia, was also in attendance. Remember, Ionescu was mentored by Kobe before his tragic death in 2020.

"Congratulations to Sabrina and Hronnis!" Vanessa said ... "Such a beautiful couple. Wishing you both the very best, always!!! Xo"

Ionescu and Grasu -- who revealed their relationship to the public in 2021 -- are both of Romanian descent and University of Oregon alum.

Sabrina, heading into her 5th season with the Liberty, and Hroniss, who has been in the NFL since 2015, got engaged last January ... as the big man got down on one knee in front of a massive floral arrangement on the roof of a high-rise in the city.