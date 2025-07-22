Who Is Blue Valentine? The Social Media Star's Tattooed Much Of Her Body

Australian content creator Blue Valentine has made something of a name for herself on the internet, as she's been bringing in fans with her themed "tattoo tour" videos.

The social media star recently copped to spending a pretty little chunk of change on her tattoos, which cover most of her body.

We're taking a closer look at the influencer -- and her tattoos, of course -- and examining how she turned her body into a living canvas.

Blue's A Bar Manager Based In Melbourne

Blue Valentine is an influencer and bartender based in Melbourne, Australia.

The content creator began documenting her tattoo journey on her Instagram account in 2019, starting when she was 23 years old.

She's since told People she organizes her tattoos, many of which are influenced by 1950s pin-up images, by theme, and recalled she "wanted to do themes straight away" when she started getting inked.

Valentine also admitted her top themes "got the larger portions of my body."

She Partially Designs Her Own Tattoos

The influencer put plenty of thought into her body art -- and she's helped come up with many of the designs.

Valentine's creative process begins when she sketches out a series of concepts on an iPad, after which she turns them over to one of her regular artists to flesh out.

She received many of her tattoos during "six to seven-hour full-day sessions" on either a "weekly or bi-weekly" basis, which would run until a section of designs was completed.

She admitted to letting her artists free-hand "filler pieces" during certain sessions -- although she's never tattooed herself.

Valentine's Spent Over $32,000 During Her Tattoo Journey

If Valentine's physical dedication to her tattoos isn't impressing you, then maybe her financial dedication will -- she's spent $50,000 AUD, or roughly $32,610 USD, over the past five years on her ink.

When asked about why she wanted to dedicate herself to her tattoo journey, which has been comprised of sessions that typically run $800 AUD, or about $522 USD, the influencer described herself as "an all-or-nothing kind of person."

She has also been open about her usage of body art as a confidence booster, and she claimed to be "very proud of what me and my artists have achieved."