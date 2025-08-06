Who Is Devin Sanchez? Everything To Know About The Five-Star Recruit

The Ohio State University -- better known as THE Ohio State University -- is getting a serious boost of talent for its 2025-2026 season with cornerback Devin Sanchez.

The athlete made waves for his prowess on the gridiron over the course of his high school career, and he's been open about his enthusiasm for his career with the Buckeyes.

We're going to check out what the football player's done to make a name for himself and see how he's feeling about his first collegiate season.

Devin Played Two Sports In High School

Sanchez attracted attention for his work on the field over the course of his high school career, during which he helped take North Shore High School in Texas to state semifinal and championship game appearances, according to 247 Sports.

The athlete recorded an impressive 32 tackles, as well as five interceptions, over the course of his junior season, according to ESPN.

Sanchez's work on the field earned him plenty of accolades, and he was placed on 247 Sports' 2025 Freak List.

Oh, and in case his football career wasn't impressive enough, he was involved with his high school's track and field program, where he ran in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dash events.

Sanchez Received Offers From Several Schools

Sanchez's skills on the field made him a top college prospect, and he received offers from numerous institutions, including Louisiana State University, the University of Alabama and Arizona State University.

The athlete revealed he'd made the decision to commit early to Ohio State University in January 2024 at the All-American Bowl, according to Bleacher Report.

Although Sanchez had plans to visit both Alabama and LSU, he cancelled the trips ... saying he felt Ohio State was "the only team showing true love."

He also claimed Ohio State "felt like home" after taking a trip to the institution in 2024, which greatly influenced his decision to commit to the school.

He's Got Big Plans For His Career At Ohio State University

Sanchez enrolled in classes in January 2025, and he took part in spring drills, according to Ohio State University's official website.

He's also been open about his plans to succeed on the field, and told ESPN he was "going to do whatever [I have] to do to get that starting spot and keep it."

Sanchez then claimed he didn't "really like to lose" and was excited about playing for Ohio State, as he felt they were "going to lose no more than two games."