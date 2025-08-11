Who Are Deion Sanders' Kids? Get to Know the Coach's Family

How Deion Sanders' Five Children Ended Up In The Sports World

Deion Sanders has worn plenty of hats -- and helmets -- throughout his career, which has seen him go from playing professional football to coaching collegiate athletes on the gridiron.

The thing is, the sports figure's been able to maintain a family of his own while managing his football career, which has seen him progress from fatherhood to taking on the responsibilities of a grandfather.

We're going to take a look at the lives of the football coach's five kids and see how they've each managed to bring something special to the former cornerback's life.

Deion Shares His Eldest Children With His First Wife

Sanders' life as a father began when he was married to his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, and they welcomed a daughter named Deiondra, who works in sports management, in 1992.

The football coach's eldest child gave birth to a son named Que in August 2024, and he told People the feeling of becoming a grandfather was "wonderful."

Sanders and Chambers' second child, Deion Jr., was born in 1993 ... and although he spent time on the gridiron in his college years, he's since gone into a career in fashion, founding streetwear brand Well Off in 2016.

Deion and Carolyn -- who tied the knot in 1989 and remained together for nine years -- ended their marriage in 1998.

Sanders Shares Three Children With His Second Wife

Sanders moved on from his first marriage when he married influencer Pilar Sanders in 1999, and they started a family of their own with the birth of their first child, a son named Shilo, in 2000.

Deion and his second wife welcomed another son, Shedeur, in 2002 ... and Pilar gave birth to a daughter, Shelomi, in 2003.

Sanders and Pilar remained together for another 10 years before they decided to end their marriage, which was officially dissolved in 2013.

The coach has since fielded rumors about a potential relationship with Karrueche Tran, although neither one has made an official statement about their supposed connection.

Sanders' Youngest Children Have Embarked On Sports Careers

Sanders has been in the athletics world for much of his life, and it looks like he's gonna be sticking around for a little bit longer, because his three youngest children have all embarked on careers in sports.

Shilo and Shedeur both played college football, and they spent a few seasons being coached by their dad at the University of Colorado-Boulder -- how's that for keeping it in the family?!

Shilo was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom he plays as a safety, and Shedeur, who plays quarterback, was picked by the Cleveland Browns.