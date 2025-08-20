Who Is Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson? Get To Know The NFL Star

Ciara's earned herself lots of fans over the length of her multi-decade career ... although it looks like her biggest fan just might be her husband, Russell Wilson!

The thing is, the singer's spouse isn't just famous for his marriage, as he's made a name for himself over the past few years as a professional football player and entrepreneur.

We're going to take a look at the professional and personal lives of the athlete and see how he's been able to start a family with the hitmaker.

Wilson's Football Career Began When He Was In High School

Wilson's football career began during his time at Collegiate School, a preparatory school in his home state of Virginia, where he also played basketball and baseball.

The athlete began playing for North Carolina State University in 2007, and he remained with the institution's football squad as one of its quarterbacks for three seasons.

He eventually transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he played with the Badgers for a single season.

Wilson helped lead the team all the way to the 2012 Rose Bowl, where they were defeated by the Oregon Ducks.

Wilson's Spent Several Years In The NFL

Oh, and remember when we mentioned he'd played baseball when he was in high school? Turns out, those skills served him well, as he played in the minor leagues for two seasons before he was drafted into the NFL.

Wilson's career in the NFL began in 2012 as a third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent 10 seasons.

The athlete, who was at one point the highest-paid player in the league, led the team to the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, and although they won the first matchup, they lost the next.

Wilson's time with the Seahawks ended in 2021, when he moved to the Denver Broncos, where he spent two seasons, and he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a single season before signing with the New York Giants.

Russell And Ciara Started A Family Together ... After His First Marriage Ended

Although Wilson's highest-profile relationship has been with Ciara, he was first married to Ashton Meem from 2012 until 2014.

The professional athlete met Ciara in 2015, and they dated for just over a year before they decided to make things official and tie the knot in July 2016.

The pair didn't exactly wait for too long before starting a family, as the singer gave birth to a baby girl named Sienna in April 2017.

And the two didn't stop there, as they welcomed a son named Win in April 2020, and Ciara gave birth to a second girl named Amora in 2023 -- oh, and Wilson is also stepfather to his wife's son Future, who she shares with a rapper ... Future, to be exact!

Russell And Ciara Have Collaborated On Various Projects

Wilson and Ciara aren't just life partners, they're business partners too ... working on various entrepreneurial projects together over the course of their marriage.

The pair co-founded a fashion company, The House of LR&C, alongside former Lululemon Athletica CEO Christina Day in 2020, and they manage several clothing lines through their venture.

The couple also works in philanthropy, and they established a charitable organization, the Why Not You Foundation, in 2014, which was set up to provide low-income children with access to education and healthcare.